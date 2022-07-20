Vermont police fatally shoot man during Mary Anderson death investigation

WEST BRATTLEBORO, Vermont (WGGB/WSHM) - Vermont State Police announced Tuesday night that a person of interest sought in relation to the suspicious death of a missing Massachusetts woman was fatally shot by police in West Brattleboro, Vermont.

According to Vermont State Police, the man was walking by members of the State and Brattleboro Police when officers made attempts to speak to him around 7:45 p.m.

During the attempt to speak with the person of interest, he was shot by police and pronounced dead.

The name of the deceased and circumstances surrounding the officer-involved shooting have not been released at this time.

The man was labelled a person of interest in the ongoing investigation of the disappearance and suspicious death of 23-year-old Mary Anderson of Harvard, Massachusetts. Anderson’s body was tentatively identified Tuesday morning after a body was discovered inside her pickup truck on Elliot Street in Brattleboro.

According to Vermont State Police, Anderson was reportedly last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in Hudson, New Hampshire.

Police said that the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team processed the the truck and surrounding scene earlier on Tuesday.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Officer in Burlington will conduct the autopsy to determine cause of death and confirm identification. The autopsy is expected to be done on Wednesday.

The Vermont State Police is asking anyone with any knowledge of the incident or video of the Elliot Street area on Monday, July 18th to call their Westminster division at 802-722-4600, or the Brattleboro Police Department at 802-257-7946.

This case is under investigation by the Vermont State Police, Brattle Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, and the Harvard (Massachusetts) Police Department.

