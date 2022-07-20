Victim of deadly Holyoke shooting identified

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot and killed earlier this week in Holyoke.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that Holyoke Police were called to the 30-40 block of North Summer Street around 2:10 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Richard Roman-Santiago of Holyoke suffering from a gunshot wound and being treated by emergency personnel. He later died from his injuries.

The case remains under investigation by Holyoke Police, Mass. State Police troopers assigned to the D.A.’s office, and the D.A.’s murder unit.

