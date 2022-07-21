Chicopee creating digital map to help honor deceased veterans

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One western Massachusetts community is using a new way to help honor deceased veterans.

Chicopee officials wanted to think of a better way to mark the graves of those who have served our country. Stephanie Shaw, the director of veteran’s services of Chicopee, told Western Mass News it’s an issue on many families’ minds.

“My gravestone officer went out and flagged everything the week before like he always does and we were getting calls from family members, neighbors, loved ones. ‘I know this is a veteran, why weren’t they flagged? Well, why weren’t they flagged?’ and so there was nothing there on-site to indicate they were a veteran,” Shaw said.

Shaw wanted to make sure no veteran was overlooked. She teamed up with caretakers, cemetery boards, and commissions and used old maps of the cemeteries, Google imaging, and her database to create a digital mapping.

“A much more concise and comprehensive method to make sure that everyone gets the recognition they deserve,” Shaw explained.

Shaw described the next steps with digitalizing these cemeteries.

“If we can make these digital documents, we can upload them and make them interactive, so families can click on the star labeled as their loved one and learn about their military history,” Shaw added.

Benjamin Strepka, superintendent of Chicopee Parks and Recreation, said this project will cover all of Chicopee and said “Once complete, all 11 cemeteries in the city, both private and municipal, will be accessible through the city of Chicopee website.”

“I think that is an absolutely beautiful idea. I think not only should we honor our veterans like that, but I think it’s good to know who actually lays behind the marked graves, so we can give tribute and salute those,” said Maria Tucker of Chicopee.

“Anything to help the veterans be recognized…They deserve that, absolutely,” Rene Bihler added.

These maps are expected to be done by Memorial Day 2023.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.