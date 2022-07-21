Delivery drivers trying to stay safe while working in the heat

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As the heat wave continues, local delivery services are taking extra safety measures to keep their drivers cool. This comes after officials said an Arizona-based UPS driver collapsed from the high temperatures while completing one of his deliveries.

It was a story that many Western Mass News viewers clicked on. It involved video of a UPS driver collapsing in Arizona after making a delivery during 108-degree temperatures.

The first heat wave of the year has arrived in western Massachusetts with temps soaring above 90 degrees. We spoke with one local UPS driver based out of West Springfield, who shared his reaction to that viral video.

“I saw that video and, you know, different days are obviously more extreme than others, you know. In the northern area of Massachusetts, UPS does not air condition our trucks,” said UPS driver Dan Arlen

Arlen told Western Mass News that the video raises concerns among fellow UPS drivers like himself, especially with scorching temperatures continuing in the Bay State.

“Summers are getting hotter and more difficult to work in the trucks. It’s easily 20 to 30 degrees hotter in the back of the truck than it is outside because it’s an aluminum truck that absorbs heat,” Arlen added.

As for what action he wants to see? He told us that new contract negotiations are coming up within the next year for UPS drivers.

“One of the hot topics will be working conditions and how we can make it better for the drivers and less of a health risk,” Arlen noted.

We also stopped by John’s Pizzeria and Restaurant in Chicopee to find out how they are keeping their delivery drivers and cool this week.

“We tell them to slow down the work. We tell them to drink a lot of cold water,” said John Capaccio, owner of John’s Pizzeria.

Capaccio added that their kitchen is not air conditioned and he remains on-alert to keep that staff safe too.

“The kitchen can reach between 90 to 95 degrees inside the kitchen…Back there, we keep safe. We let them take a break as much as they want we make sure they drink a lot of water, juice,” Capaccio added.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s through the week and several cooling centers remain open across western Massachusetts.

