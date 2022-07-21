Advertisement

Fallen tree closes part of Route 2 in Erving

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ERVING, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of Route 2 in Franklin County is closed in both directions.

Mass. State Police said that a tree came down, which brought utility lines down onto a vehicle, near Prospect Road in Erving.

No injuries have been reported.

Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest on the storms and will have more information as it becomes available.

