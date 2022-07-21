Advertisement

Getting Answers: Amherst launches resident aid assistance program

File photo of money
File photo of money
By Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After the city of Springfield announced checks for some residents using American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, money, Western Mass News wanted to know if any other communities are considering the same thing.

Earlier this week, the town of Amherst announced the launch of their “Resident Aid Assistance Program.”

Officials said they have been given $150,000 to help residents with overdue rent, mortgage, or utility bills.

Amherst residents interested in applying for a grant must demonstrate that their financial hardships are a result of COVID-19 or economic impacts of COVID-19.

Officials said 50-percent of the money is reserved for marginalized communities, such as LGBTQ.

Grants will be for a maximum of $3,000 and accepted on a first come, first serve basis.

To apply, CLICK HERE.

