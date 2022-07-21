Outdoor diners making to most out of hot weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a hot one Wednesday, which affected people’s dinner plans tonight.

Not everyone stayed inside to beat the heat. Western Mass News spoke with restaurant owners and customers making the most of this steamy Wednesday night.

Reporter: “How is it? How does it feel today?”

Rudy Sacco, Easthampton: “It’s humid”

Anna Sacco, Easthampton: “It’s great. I love it.”

Some diners were at opposite ends of the table on Wednesday night, bracing the 90-degree heat to enjoy a meal outside. For others, it was not a hard choice.

“Nope, there was not,” said Channing Calcasola. “After being outside all day for work, I wanted to be inside with friends, enjoy the air, and have a nice drink.”

However, those working the kitchen did not have a choice at all.

“It’s very hot, but you know, if you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen,” Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill, said.

With extra space inside the restaurant, Kashouh told Western Mass News that he is able to serve the same amount of customers on hot days as he would if his restaurant’s patio was full. An empty patio means the cool air stays in and the hot air stays out.

“Air conditioning will run 24/7,” Kashouh said. “There’s always a strategy for everything we do in the business. That’s why we say, ‘Close the patio, let’s keep the place nice and cool.’”

At Sláinte in Holyoke, one family welcomed Wednesday’s heat.

“I like the AC, but we’ve been in it all day, so here we are, sitting outside,” the Sacco family told us.

Owner Jake Perkins said that the patio always stays open and it will see more action as the night wears on.

As for concerns about a potential heat wave impacting business:

“We find in past years, as this drags on, people sort of start getting used to it and they come out anyways,” he said.

Perkins added that a smaller crowd is not the worst thing in the world, especially if it means an early release from the kitchen.

“On a slower night like tonight, I get to go home early and spend some time with the family,” he said. “It’s not terrible.”

Nadim’s and Sláinte will keep their patios open all day, so if you can brace the heat, it might mean you will not have to wait in line for a table.

