Police arrest suspect in deadly Holyoke shooting

Alex Marrero
Alex Marrero(Hampden D.A.'s Office)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this week in Holyoke.

Authorities said that Holyoke Police were called to the area of 30-40 North Summer Street around 2 a.m. Monday for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Richard Roman-Santiago, 33, of Holyoke being treated for a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that investigators obtained an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Alex Marrero of Holyoke, who was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Leydon noted that Marrero is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Holyoke District Court.

The case remains under investigation.

