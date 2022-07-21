Police seeking further information surrounding Mary Anderson’s death

WEST BRATTLEBORO, Vermont (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are now asking for the public’s help in uncovering further information surrounding the suspicious death of 23-year-old Mary Anderson of Harvard, Massachusetts.

According to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police, an ongoing, multi-state investigation is underway to decipher the circumstances regarding Anderson’s suspicious death which came just days after she had been reported missing.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone in New England – Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont, in particular – who may have seen Anderson, her ex-boyfriend Matthew Davis, or Anderson’s truck between Saturday night and Tuesday morning.

Representation of Mary Anderson's vehicle (Massachusetts State Police)

Anderson’s body was discovered in her blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma, which has the Massachusetts license plate PC 8DXW20, early Tuesday morning on Elliot Street in Brattleboro, Vermont. Detectives are still attempting to determine what, if any, connections Anderson or Davis had to the Brattleboro area.

Police confirmed that 34-year-old Davis of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, was fatally shot by Brattleboro and Vermont State Police Tuesday night following a confrontation and short foot pursuit in West Brattleboro. He reportedly pulled a knife at officers and lunged at them when questioned about Anderson’s death.

Matthew Davis (Mass. State Police)

The investigation is being led by Vermont police, however the Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are assisting. Massachusetts State Police added that they are specifically investigating Anderson’s disappearance over the weekend to determine if she was taken against her will prior to her death.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600 or provide an anonyms tip at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

