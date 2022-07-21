Rafi Gonzalez to perform at MGM Springfield next weekend

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A comedian who calls western Massachusetts home and has shared the stage with some of the nation’s top comedians, such as Paul Rodriguez and Michael Rapaport, is performing at Roar Comedy Club at MGM Springfield on July 30.

“On a personal level, I do comedy because there is no ceiling and you can always get better at it. You can always evolve,” said Rafi Gonzalez.

Growing up in Puerto Rico and settling in western Massachusetts in 1990 at the age of four, Gonzalez said he always wanted to be a comedian.

“It has been my dream my whole life. I made every excuse not to do it because that is how my brain works, but always wanted to do it,” Gonzalez added.

Prior to becoming a comedian, Gonzalez was a lead singer in a band. He decided in 2015 to pursue his dream of making people laugh. Since then, he has performed all over New England, in Los Angeles, and he was filmed for HBO Max as part of the ‘Ha Comedy Festival.’

Gonzalez described his comedy as born out personal and family experiences.

“I want to do comedy my mother could go to and feel comfortable…Family tends to hit home for a lot of people,” Gonzalez explained.

He said he also focuses on sports, but stays away from politics.

“My comedy is the culmination of a young man who moved from Puerto Rico at four and got pulled into American culture and the American dream is what I felt. It is a clashing of cultures, the Puerto Rican culture meets the American culture and my experiences.” Gonzalez noted.

He especially said he is looking forward to performing in western Massachusetts on July 30 at the Roar Comedy Club and called the show “special.”

Gonzalez says he is always touched by the feedback from fans.

“People come up to me after shows and they have been through things in their life and tell me I haven’t had that good of a time in a year,” Gonzalez said.

What does he hope fans take from his upcoming show?

“I hope they have an hour and a half break from life…It is just an hour and a half you can forget about everything for a while. Who doesn’t like to laugh?” Gonzalez said.

