Showers and thunderstorms possible this evening. Heat sticking around a few more days.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve already seen severe weather in portions of Franklin county this afternoon. There is still the chance for some additional showers and thunderstorms this evening. Some storms could become strong to severe with damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of western Massachusetts in effect until 8 p.m.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8pm for temperatures in the 90s and dew points in the 70s-which will continue to make it feel like it’s near 100 degrees. Today remains a First Alert Weather Day for the dangerous heat and severe thunderstorm threat.

Temperatures did rise into the lower 90s again this afternoon at Barnes Airport in Westfield, making this our first heatwave of the season. That heat and humidity could linger right through the end of the week and into the weekend.

You can watch Western Mass News streaming from 4 to 6:30 p.m. below

A few showers or thunderstorms look to pass back through western Mass this evening, near and after sunset. Once those move through, we will see skies clear out. Overnight temperatures and dew points eventually fall back to the middle 60s, so it will feel mild and still muggy Friday morning.

Friday will be another hot day with highs reaching lower 90s for the valley and middle to upper 80s in the hills. While a heat advisory is NOT up, it should be day 4 in our heat wave. Westerly breezes may gust to 20mph during the day and a spot shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon from a passing upper level disturbance.

Heat and humidity remain high heading into the weekend. In fact, the weekend may bring hotter temperatures than what we saw this week. Temperatures Saturday approach mid-90s with moderate humidity, so the heat index may top 95 degrees. Dew points rise more Sunday and temps may hit upper 90s in the Pioneer valley, so the heat index may top 100.

A cold front approaches Sunday night, bringing a low risk for a late shower or thunderstorm. The front continues moving south Monday, so expect a humid and wet/stormy start to the week. Temperatures remain warm, but back to the 80s. 80s persist most of the week with much drier air building in for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.