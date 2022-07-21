Advertisement

State confirms 30 new cases of monkeypox

An electron microscopic image of monkeypox
An electron microscopic image of monkeypox(MGN Online / Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery / CDC)
By Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts health officials report 30 new cases of monkeypox in the Bay State in the past seven days.

They said that all 30 cases are in men and it brings the total number of cases to 79 cases in Massachusetts since the first case was announced on May 18.

The Department of Public Health said they are working to identify close contacts.

