Thunderbirds announce 2022-2023 regular season schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds have announced their full home schedule for the upcoming season.

For the third consecutive season, the T-Birds will start their regular season at the MassMutual Center against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. That game, slated for Saturday, October 15, will be one of six games between the teams this season

With the exception of the Cleveland Monsters and the Toronto Marlies, the Thunderbirds will face each AHL Eastern Conference team at least twice next season.

Springfield Thunderbirds 2022-2023 schedule (Springfield Thunderbirds)

The upcoming season will also feature three home and three away games against AHL Central Division teams: the Grand Rapids Griffins, the Milwaukee Admirals, and the Rockford Icehogs.

Don't adjust your screen, it's the premiere of our 2022-23 Home Dates 📺 pic.twitter.com/BLuovo3DZx — Springfield Thunderbirds (@ThunderbirdsAHL) July 21, 2022

In total, the T-Birds will play 54 of their 72 games against AHL Atlantic Division teams and 27 of those 54 games will be at the MassMutual Center. They will also play 12 games against AHL North Division teams including the Laval Rocket, who beat the Thunderbirds in the Calder Cup Finals last month.

For more information on the 2022-2023 Thunderbirds schedule and ticket packages, you can CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.