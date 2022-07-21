Town by Town: Hoop Hall Hangout, Longmeadow farmers market, West Springfield reading program

(WGGB/WSHM) - A local town has a unique way to celebrate its summer reading program.

The West Springfield Public Library focused on animal adventures on Thursday and, in doing so, they brought in live animals.

The library’s summer reading program is broken up into five age-based tiers and as you read books over the course of the summer, you earn entries for prize drawings.

The summer reading program started on June 21 and will wrap up on July 29.

In Springfield now, one of college basketball’s top young stars appeared at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

North Carolina’s Caleb Love stopped by for Thursday’s “Hoop Hall Hangout.”

The soon-to-be junior Tarheel is fresh off of leading his team to the national championship game, where they came up just short against Kansas.

The event featured a 30 to 45-minute interview with Love, followed by an autograph session.

In Longmeadow, the farmers market at the Longmeadow Shops just wrapped up for the day.

The farmers market runs from noon to 6 p.m. every Thursday through October 27.

Each week, organizers said there will be an assortment of locally grown fruits and veggies, as well as baked goods, flowers, and more.

