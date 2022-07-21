Western Mass. residents fighting to stay cool during latest heat wave

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As this heat wave continues to roll through the region, Western Mass News wanted to see how people are staying cool.

Our crew stopped by Szot Park on Front Street in Chicopee Wednesday evening and asked people who were exercising, playing basketball, or walking their dog: how do they keep cool in this heat we have been experiencing?

Two local teens said that no matter the weather, you just have to put in the work.

“At first we didn’t wanna come out here,” said Xavion Maldonado. “Then, we thought about it and we had to put the work in for football season getting started. No matter what heat, you have to keep training.”

“And you don’t even have to work outside if you don’t want to,” Noah Galas added. “You could go inside to a gym or something, but we just decided to go outside. But, like he said, just have to put the work in.”

If you are going to be outside during this heat, be sure to stock up on water and try not to spend too much time under the sun.

