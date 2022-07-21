Advertisement

Wilbraham Police investigating serious crash

Police were called to a crash near Monson and Glendale Road in Wilbraham on July 21, 2022.
Police were called to a crash near Monson and Glendale Road in Wilbraham on July 21, 2022.(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Wilbraham Police Department is currently investigating a serious motor vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning.

The crash took place on Monson and Glendale Road.

A dump truck was invovled in the crash, but police are unable to confirm at this time if there was another vehicle.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

As of right now, both roads are closed for the new few hours.

