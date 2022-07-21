Wilbraham Police investigating serious crash

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Wilbraham Police Department is currently investigating a serious motor vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning.

The crash took place on Monson and Glendale Road.

A dump truck was invovled in the crash, but police are unable to confirm at this time if there was another vehicle.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

As of right now, both roads are closed for the new few hours.

