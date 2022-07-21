Woman claims her daughter was nearly abducted in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman reports that her 10-year-old daughter was almost abducted by a man at a bus stop in Springfield and now, the mother is speaking out to bring awareness for other parents.

The mother told us this was a very scary situation for her and her daughter. She told us this happened on Tuesday between 6:55 a.m. and 7:05 a.m.

“My daughter was so brave. Everything I said when I think she didn’t listen, she listened. She ran, she got out of there, she screamed. She was able to give a full description of this person. She’ll never forget his face,” said the woman, who didn’t her name used.

The woman was in tears after she said her daughter was almost abducted Tuesday morning. She asked us to not to show her face or use her name. The woman told Western Mass News that her 10-year-old daughter was waiting for the bus at Central and Ashmun. To the woman and her daughter, it was just like a normal day waiting for the bus.

“I got the call, with the hysterical, my daughter screaming ‘Mommy, somebody just tried to take me.’ I’m like ‘What do you mean?’ I just turned away from the bus,” the woman explained.

However, little did the woman know that her daughter and police investigators told her this happened.

“There was a car that came down from Maple, the same car that my daughter described, probably seen her standing there alone. Circled around and then came up on her side,” the woman noted.

The woman said that’s when the man approached the 10-year-old. She said her daughter ran away screaming while being chased. As the mother was in her car on the way to the gym, she didn’t know this was happening because she saw the school bus at her daughter’s bus stop.

“The fact that the bus stopped, lights came on, and the stop sign came out, and there was that pause I figured she got on the bus,” the woman said.

The woman didn’t realize what happened until she got a phone call from her daughter.

“…And I get the call, my daughter is screaming and hollering, ‘Mommy’ saying ‘Someone just tried to take me.’ I proceeded to fly back home. I got here as fast as I can. I didn’t even take the keys out of my car,” the woman said.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News in a statement, in part:

“There were two incidents reported of suspicious persons in different spots in the city in the past week. One was at a bus stop another was a child walking home from summer school. These reports are unrelated.”

The woman did file a police report.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.