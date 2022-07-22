Afternoon storms leave damage in parts of Franklin County

WARWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Storms that roared through the region on Thursday afternoon really only significantly impacted Franklin County.

Our Western Mass News crews were on the ground in Warwick after reports came in of downed trees and debris in the roads.

We spoke with Kim Smith, the owner of Wagon Wheel Campground in Warwick. She told us that about 30 to 40 of their trees came down during the storm.

“It was windy, real windy, lots of hail, then it just got really loud, a lot of wind, and then you just couldn’t even see,” Smith said.

Smith added that storms like Thursday’s that roared through the area aren’t anything new.

“We’ll be on chainsaws for a little bit, but it’s nothing we’re not used to...No, we won’t have power for a while. We have backup generators, so we’re pretty prepared. All our power lines and infrastructure is fine. It’s just tree damage, but we now have a beautiful view of the mountain,” Smith added.

