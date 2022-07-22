Baystate doctor discusses President Biden’s COVID-19 diagnosis

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and it’s the first time he’s contracted the virus.

The president tested positive Thursday morning. Although he’s fully vaccinated and boosted, his age and health still put him in the category of high risk.

White House officials announced that President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on an antigen test. The president took to Twitter and posted video informing the country on his condition.

“Symptoms are mild. I really appreciate your inquiries and concerns, but I’m doing well,” the president said in the tweet.

In that video, he also stated that he’s fully vaccinated and double boosted. However, being 79, the president is considered to be high-risk.

“Age alone is a risk factor for severe illness,” said Dr. Armando Paez, chief of infectious diseases, at Baystate Medical Center.

President Biden’s doctor said he’s suffering from mild symptoms including a runny nose, fatigue, and an occasional dry cough. White House officials don’t seem concerned that his illness will get any more severe than that.

“Right now, he feels really well. Our expectations [are] that he’s going to continue to have mild illness,” said White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha.

Paez said that the fact that the president is fully vaccinated and double boosted puts him in a much better spot.

“The elderly population can really benefit from the booster shot and the second booster shot, decreasing the risk of death,” Paez added.

The president is also taking Paxlovid, according to his doctor’s recommendations, which also increases his chances of avoiding serious illness. He’ll remain in isolation and continue to work from the White House until next Tuesday, when he can then stop isolating.

Western Mass News was at the event yesterday in Somerset where President Biden delivered remarks about climate change. He didn’t seem to have any symptoms at that time, but he was with a few local leaders, including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, who flew in with the president on Air Force One. There’s no word yet if they plan on getting tested or are experiencing any symptoms.

