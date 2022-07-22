Magic Wings discusses programs aimed at helping monarch butterflies

DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday, the monarch butterfly was added to the list endangered species.

“Well hopefully, we can do whatever we need to do to get them off the endangered list and improve their habitat,” said Wayne Bunker.

The monarch butterfly has just been added to the red list of the threatened species and is labeled as endangered, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. This is the only known butterfly that makes a two-way migration, like birds.

Western Mass News is getting answers for what we can do at home to save these insects. We met with Kathy Fiore, general manager and owner of Magic Wings Conservatory in Deerfield, and she told us about their program with these butterflies

“We have been doing good things all along for monarch butterflies. In the summertime, we have a huge program of propagating them. They will lay the eggs and people are interested in those for butterfly releases…so every year, in the summertime, we actually have hundreds of them at Magic Wings, so we do our part,” Fiore added.

Why is there a lack of monarch butterflies?

“That’s an effect of global warming, climate change…and urbanization and taking away their environment where they normally find their milkweed, which is essential for them,” Fiore said.

What can people do?

“People can actually help them a lot more than they think, just by getting some milkweed and in your garden or yard and providing nectar flowers for them to drink from,” Fiore explained.

