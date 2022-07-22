Heat expected to impact weekend outdoor events, venues

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The heat doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere anytime soon and with the weekend approaching, we wanted to know what outdoor businesses were doing to keep customers and staff cool.

“Heat doesn’t stop. It just keeps going and so do the customers. They want to have their parties,” said Tony Basile, executive chef and general manager of Summit View in Holyoke.

Basile told Western Mass News that they have weddings and Jack and Jills scheduled all weekend long and they expect to see hundreds of people in their outdoor pavilion.

“As for us, as a business, setting up more water stations, just reminding customers to drink as much as they can,” Basile added.

Basile also suggested customers plan ahead when booking any outdoor events, especially when it comes to selecting the menu.

“When you’re planning these events and doing in the summer, try to think about more salads and fresh fruits, things that are going to keep people hydrated. Lighter meals definitely help in the heat as well,” Basile explained.

Basile told us he’s first aid certified and both he and the staff will be looking out for any warning signs of heat stroke or dehydration. In addition, all bartenders will also keep a watchful eye.

“Our bartenders are all TIPS certified, so they are trained to monitor behavior to make sure, you know, you’re not overconsuming, especially on a day like today,” Basile noted.

We also stopped by Six Flags New England to find out how their preparing for thousands of guests this weekend. Park spokesperson Jennifer McGrath told us as an outdoor business, they are always tracking the weather to make sure they can keep both their guests and staff safe.

“We have everything from sprayers to cool down stations. They can actually go indoors. We have a variety of locations inside that have air conditioning,” McGrath said.

In addition to sprayers and splash pads, the water park also has a 500,000 gallon wave pool and this year, the park has added more shade options for guests than ever before.

“Naturally, our beautiful trees in New England, but then we also have shade structures available. A perfect example is in our Kidopolis area and a variety of areas in our park where a bench is under a beautiful, shaded area you can enjoy with your family,” McGrath explained.

As for how they plan to make sure staff stays cool and hydrated in the heat, McGrath noted, “We have so many great things that we do. Whether it’s a bottle at their location, we have water available at all their locations. We even do fun things like throw free ice pops at them and really make sure they know breaks are available and allowing them to get out of the heat with rotating our team members.”

McGrath also said on both hot and cool days alike all guests can get a free cup of water at any food station in the park.

