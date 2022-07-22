Hot But Less Humid Today, Intense Heat This Weekend...

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Happy Friday! While it will be less humid today, still expect a very hot day with highs well into the 90s.

While most in western Mass missed out on wet weather yesterday, eastern Franklin County was hit with a significant severe thunderstorm. A microburst, confirmed by the National Weather Service, brought severe wind that led to scattered damage and power loss throughout the eastern side of the county. Areas like Warwick, Wendell, Orange, Erving, and Montague all reported damage from the afternoon severe storm.

Friday will be another hot day with highs reaching lower 90s for the valley and middle to upper 80s in the hills. While a heat advisory is NOT up for today, it is in effect for the entire weekend as highs may approach 100 on Sunday! Westerly breezes may gust to 20mph during the day and a spot shower or thunderstorm is possible in the evening and early overnight from a passing upper level disturbance.

Heat and humidity remain high heading into the weekend. In fact, the weekend may bring hotter temperatures than what we saw this week. Temperatures Saturday approach mid-90s with moderate humidity, so the heat index may top 95 degrees. Dew points rise more Sunday and temps may hit upper 90s in the Pioneer valley, so the heat index may top 100.

A cold front approaches Sunday night, bringing a low risk for a late shower or thunderstorm. The front continues moving south Monday, so expect a humid and wet/stormy start to the week. Temperatures remain warm, but back to the 80s. 80s persist most of the week with much drier air building in for Tuesday and Wednesday.

