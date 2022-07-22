Hundreds remain without power after Franklin County microburst

WARWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The cleanup continues following Thursday’s confirmed microburst in eastern Franklin County.

Residents we talked to are running off generators right now to keep cool, but one woman we met said her husband was fixing the generator before the storm hit and they just got it running today.

“It was a hot night. It was a tough night to sleep last night,” said Barbara Noel of Warwick.

Noel’s home on Wendell Road was hot last night without air conditioning. She has no power due to the Thursday’s microburst. On top of that, her generator was not working on Thursday. Her husband was outside trying to fix it before the storm hit, but then things took a turn.

“There was a lot of thunder. There wasn’t a lot of lightning, but then all of a sudden, the skies, I mean the rain was like constant. It was worse than somebody putting a hose on it,” Noel added.

The storm damage on Wendell Road caused down wires and trees. For Randy Rathbrn, he’s lucky the tree fell away from his home.

“Came right up through here, ripped all these up, wires came down,” Rathbrn added.

For Rathbrn, running off a generator could become costly, but National Grid expects to have power fully restored by 8 p.m. Friday.

“I’m running off a generator now. I actually just got back home from loading up. Gas prices are high, so it’s cost a lot to keep it running,” Rathbrn added.

