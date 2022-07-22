Advertisement

Luxury Travel magazine names Springfield among top places to live in Massachusetts

Springfield, Mass. Skyline
Springfield, Mass. Skyline(Western Mass News photo)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A travel magazine has named the city of Springfield as one of the top 10 places to live in Massachusetts.

Luxury Travel said Thursday that Springfield is “a great place to live for families, professionals, and students alike” and is home to several museums, historical sites, colleges, and universities.

The publication added that the city has “plenty of recreational opportunities” and several attractions including the Basketball Hall of Fame and Six Flags New England.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said in a statement, in part:

“Our local attractions and numerous amenities from our beautiful park systems, neighborhood libraries, continued investment of over $750 million in building new schools and renovating schools, to our fabulous restaurants, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the wonderful Dr. Seuss Museum, the world renowned MGM Springfield and our beloved AHL Springfield Thunderbirds, just to name a few, all offer a wide variety of services, entertainment and life-style enjoyment for families, professionals and students.  The Springfield renaissance is alive and good things are happening!”

Other Massachusetts communities on the list include Boston, Newton, and Winchester. For more information on the magazine’s selections and the full list, CLICK HERE.

