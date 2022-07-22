Montague man wins $25,000 a year for life

(WGGB/WSHM) - A Franklin County man has found luck with a Mass. Lottery game for a second time.

Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that Kevin Miller of Montague won $25,000 a year for life on the “Lucky for Life” multi-state game after the the first five numbers of a ‘Quic Pic’ ticket matched those that were drawn on February 18.

Miller claimed his prize this week at the lottery headquarters in Dorchester and he chose the cash option of a one-time payment of $390,000 before taxes.

However, this lottery win is not Miller’s first. Teja said Miller previously won a $1 million prize in 2016 on a “Cadillac Riches” scratch ticket.

The store from which he purchased the winning “Lucky for Life” ticket, Food City in Turners Falls, will receive a $5,000 bonus for the sale. That location is also the same store from which Miller bought his $1 million winning ticket.

