Advertisement

Montague man wins $25,000 a year for life

Kevin Miller of Montague won $25,000 a year for life on the "Lucky for Life" game
Kevin Miller of Montague won $25,000 a year for life on the "Lucky for Life" game(Mass. Lottery)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - A Franklin County man has found luck with a Mass. Lottery game for a second time.

Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that Kevin Miller of Montague won $25,000 a year for life on the “Lucky for Life” multi-state game after the the first five numbers of a ‘Quic Pic’ ticket matched those that were drawn on February 18.

Miller claimed his prize this week at the lottery headquarters in Dorchester and he chose the cash option of a one-time payment of $390,000 before taxes.

However, this lottery win is not Miller’s first. Teja said Miller previously won a $1 million prize in 2016 on a “Cadillac Riches” scratch ticket.

The store from which he purchased the winning “Lucky for Life” ticket, Food City in Turners Falls, will receive a $5,000 bonus for the sale. That location is also the same store from which Miller bought his $1 million winning ticket.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Afternoon storms leave damage in parts of Franklin County
Afternoon storms leave damage in parts of Franklin County
President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and it’s the first time he’s contracted...
Baystate doctor discusses President Biden’s COVID-19 diagnosis
he number of hate crimes and hate incidents is growing in the United States and New England.
Getting Answers: hate incidents on the rise
Earlier this week, the town of Amherst announced the launch of their “Resident Aid Assistance...
Getting Answers: Amherst launches resident aid assistance program