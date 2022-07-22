Advertisement

Springfield, Easthampton extending cooling centers

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Some area communities will be keeping cooling centers open as extreme heat sticks around through the weekend.

In Easthampton, the lobby of the public safety complex on Payson Avenue, which is open 24 hours a day, will be available Saturday and Sunday.

Springfield officials announced Friday that they will also have cooling centers available this weekend, including:

SITEADDRESSDAYS AND HOURS
Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center1476 Roosevelt AvenueSaturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Senior Center in the North End310 Plainfield StreetSaturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hungry Hill Senior Center773 Liberty StreetSaturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Mason Square Library Community Room765 State StreetSaturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Myrtle Street Park117 Main StreetSaturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center1187 ½ Parker StreetSaturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
South End Community Center99 Marble StreetSaturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A mask advisory will be in place for anyone wishing to visit a Springfield cooling center.

