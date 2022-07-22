Springfield, Easthampton extending cooling centers

(WGGB/WSHM) - Some area communities will be keeping cooling centers open as extreme heat sticks around through the weekend.

In Easthampton, the lobby of the public safety complex on Payson Avenue, which is open 24 hours a day, will be available Saturday and Sunday.

Springfield officials announced Friday that they will also have cooling centers available this weekend, including:

SITE ADDRESS DAYS AND HOURS Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center 1476 Roosevelt Avenue Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Senior Center in the North End 310 Plainfield Street Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hungry Hill Senior Center 773 Liberty Street Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mason Square Library Community Room 765 State Street Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Myrtle Street Park 117 Main Street Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center 1187 ½ Parker Street Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. South End Community Center 99 Marble Street Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A mask advisory will be in place for anyone wishing to visit a Springfield cooling center.

