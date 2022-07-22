Springfield, Easthampton extending cooling centers
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Some area communities will be keeping cooling centers open as extreme heat sticks around through the weekend.
In Easthampton, the lobby of the public safety complex on Payson Avenue, which is open 24 hours a day, will be available Saturday and Sunday.
Springfield officials announced Friday that they will also have cooling centers available this weekend, including:
|SITE
|ADDRESS
|DAYS AND HOURS
|Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center
|1476 Roosevelt Avenue
|Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Senior Center in the North End
|310 Plainfield Street
|Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Hungry Hill Senior Center
|773 Liberty Street
|Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Mason Square Library Community Room
|765 State Street
|Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Myrtle Street Park
|117 Main Street
|Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center
|1187 ½ Parker Street
|Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|South End Community Center
|99 Marble Street
|Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A mask advisory will be in place for anyone wishing to visit a Springfield cooling center.
