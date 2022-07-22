Advertisement

Springfield man arrested on gun, drug charges

Alfonso Colon was arrested by Springfield Police on July 21, 2022
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police made an arrest Thursday night while working to deter illegal drug activity at an apartment building on Marion Street.

Alfonso Colon, 42, of Springfield was arrested just before 6 p.m. and is now facing several gun and drug-related charges.

Police said that when Colon saw officers, he ran up to the second floor and dropped a bag.

Under the bag, officers reportedly found 10 baggies of crack-cocaine. Inside the bag, they found a loaded gun, ammunition, 69 bags of heroin, a knife, more than $350 in cash and walkie-talkies.

Police report that walkie-talkies are commonly used by people in drug operations to alert others of the presence of police.

