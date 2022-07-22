Town by Town: Union Station music series, West Springfield circus, and Amherst coffee conversation

Advertisement

By Addie Patterson, Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
(WGGB/WSHM) - Amherst held a coffee and conversation event on Friday.

Residents of Amherst attended attended the informal conversation around 8:30 a.m.

Guests were able to meet town officials, share their thoughts, and enjoy delicious snacks.

The event concluded around 10 a.m.

In Springfield, Union Station’s summer travel series continued.

A live musical performance was held Friday afternoon when Madison Margaret Alicea returned to her debut spot and treated patrons to a lovely piano performance

In West Springfield, the Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus is in town.

This year’s show is packed with special effects, performers, and tons of excitement.

Guests were able to enjoy some delcious carnival food and watch several action-packed performances.

The circus is located on the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds until July 31.

