Crews respond to 2-car accident on Memorial Bridge
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Memorial Bridge in Springfield Saturday morning for reports of a two-car accident.
According to Springfield Fire officials, they responded to the scene around 9 a.m.
One occupant was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
No cause has been reported at this time.
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.