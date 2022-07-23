Advertisement

Crews respond to 2-car accident on Memorial Bridge

Memorial Bridge Accident 072322
Memorial Bridge Accident 072322(Springfield Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Memorial Bridge in Springfield Saturday morning for reports of a two-car accident.

According to Springfield Fire officials, they responded to the scene around 9 a.m.

One occupant was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No cause has been reported at this time.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

President Joe Biden has announced modest new steps to combat climate change and promised more...
President Biden diagnosed with BA.5 variant
Cleanup continues after Thursday’s confimred microburst in eastern Franklin County, which...
Warwick campground cleaning up damage left from microburst
- clipped version
- clipped version
People in the Bay State could soon once again see half priced drinks on their favorite...
State lawmakers propose bringing back ‘happy hour’