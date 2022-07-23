Crews respond to 2-car accident on Memorial Bridge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Memorial Bridge in Springfield Saturday morning for reports of a two-car accident.

According to Springfield Fire officials, they responded to the scene around 9 a.m.

One occupant was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No cause has been reported at this time.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.