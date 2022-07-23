Firefighters struggle to stay cool amid hot, humid weather

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the heat wave raging on, firefighters are struggling to stay cool.

“If you were in a structure fire without bunker gear on, you would perish,” said Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi.

We all know that firefighters wear gear that keeps them safe when battling flames and while performing rescues.

“The gear we wear gives us a thermal protection from the flames, so it’s thermal and water protection, so when we spray water on a fire, it generates steam. It has filtering qualities to keep the carcinogens away from our skin. It’s our barrier from the heat in flames as well,” Calvi added.

A lot of us may not think about how hot and heavy the gear really is, especially on summer days. With the heat wave we’ve seen this week, Western Mass News checked in with some of our local firefighters to see how they’re keeping cool.

“It’s equivalent to running a marathon. Going to a structure fire in this kind of weather, you sweat a lot. You go through a lot of water. We make sure everybody’s hydrated and taking breaks more often, making sure everyone’s up to snuff,” Calvi noted.

Calvi told us extreme heat makes firefighting even more difficult, which is why they take extra precautions on hot days.

“We make sure that if we have a big fire, we get extra help to the scene, which entails ringing a second or third alarm,” Calvi explained.

Calvi said the gear weights about 65 pounds and the jacket alone weighs about 15 pounds.

“Inside your bunker gear, you’re experiencing temperatures of over 100 degrees. Bunker gear is like wearing a snowsuit in the summertime,” Calvi said.

Calvi said although the hot months are tough, the winters are not much better as their helmets can freeze and add an additional 10 pounds to their head.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.