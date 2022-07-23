Getting Answers: Springfield Comic Con hits max. capacity

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Comic Con arrived in Springfield for the very first time.

The event, hosted at the MassMutual Center, had been canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic.

Lines wrapped around the building with people out in the heat for hours, some even taking to social media to say that they were told the event was over capacity.

Western Mass News chatted with Mike Federali, an organizer for the event, who said the event did not oversell, people just showed up all at once.

“You know, if you say, ‘Hey, you can have 5,000 people,’ we were under that, but they all showed up at 10 a.m., which caused some issues today,” Federali explained.

Federali added that the heat wave caused problems as well because it made people want to stay longer to avoid going back outside.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.