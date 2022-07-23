Intense Weekend Heat To End With Severe Storms Monday?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Who’s Ready for what will likely go down as the hottest weekend of 2022?!

Although yesterday wasn’t as bad with lower dewpoints, big time heat and humidity comes back for this weekend. Heat Advisories are up for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties from 11am Saturday until 8pm Sunday evening. Saturday and Sunday will be First Alert Weather Days.

Heat and humidity remain high through at least Sunday, possibly even Monday making it an impressively long heat wave. In fact, the weekend will likely bring hotter temperatures than what we saw this week. Temperatures Saturday approach mid-90s with moderate humidity, so the heat index may top 95 degrees. Dew points rise more Sunday and temps may hit upper 90s in the Pioneer valley, so the heat index may top 100. There’s an outside chance for a few towns to even reach 100 on the thermometer!

A cold front approaches Sunday night, bringing a low risk for a late shower or thunderstorm. The front continues moving south Monday, so expect a humid and wet/stormy start to the week. The Storm Prediction Center has put is in a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms later Monday. Something we will be watching through the weekend.

Temperatures remain warm, but back to the 80s. 80s persist most of the week with much drier air building in for Tuesday and Wednesday. Looks like and uptick in heat/humidity to end the week with a chance for storms returning on Thursday.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.