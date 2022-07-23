Advertisement

Local ice cream shops profit during summer scorcher

Granny’s Place in Agawam just started selling homemade ice cream this year.
By Matt Sottile, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With this heat wave still roaring through the region, it is a great time to get some ice cream.

The farm stand on Main Street just recently added ice cream to the menu after already selling fresh vegetables and plants.

Western Mass News took a trip over to Granny’s Place and chatted with Rick Seldomridge, owner of Granny’s Place.

“We get busy,” Seldonridge said. “We’ve been busy all morning, and we stay pretty steady all day. Later on in the day used to be ice cream time. We start selling ice cream at 10 in the morning. 2 or 3, then it goes on and on and on all day.”

Western Mass News covered the fire that destroyed their historic farmhouse back in late 2017. It took quite a while for them to finally rebuild, but they are back and better than ever.

