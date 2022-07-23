MassMutual Center hosts first Springfield Comic Con

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Comic Con was in Springfield at the MassMutual Center for the very first time after being canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it should be an annual event and it should grow every single year,” said Kiefer Rivera of Springfield.

That was how much fun people had at Springfield Comic Con. Speaking of growing, the event drew a large crowd. Some people were waiting in the hot sun for hours, even walking out of line. Some on social media said how they were told the event was over-capacity.

Those who were indoors had a blast.

“We just love doing this, mainly,” said CJ Baker, a.k.a. Loki. “We have lots of friends here and it all works out.”

“That’s pretty much it,” Carl Baker, dressed as Deadpool, told us. “We have friends at the Springfield Ghostbusters. We’ve got friends at another table, so we know a lot of people here.”

For others, they enjoyed dressing up as their favorite charter and taking photos with people.

“I got asked to take a couple of photos,” said Kyle Janopsky of Webster. “It’s cool. It sort of makes me feel like a celebrity, in a way.”

The event also showcased artwork, comic books, and collectables.

“It is amazing because a lot of conventions aren’t around here,” Adrien Lundquist of Palmer said.

