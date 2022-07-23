President Biden diagnosed with BA.5 variant

Advertisement

By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WGGB/WSHM) - The White House confirmed Saturday  that President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with the BA.5 variant of COVID-19.

According to the President’s physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the President completed his second complete day of Paxlovid Friday night.

Officials added that President Biden’s symptoms have become less troublesome and that his condition remains normal, noting that his oxygen saturation is excellent and his lungs are clear.

According to his physician, the BA.5 variant will not affect his treatment plan, however its high transmission rate means that he will continue to isolate to reduce the spread.

President Biden will continue to be monitored closely as he recovers.

