State lawmakers propose bringing back ‘happy hour’

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - People in the Bay State could soon once again see half priced drinks on their favorite restauraunt’s menu if an amendment, approved by the Massachusetts Senate, brings back ‘happy hour’ for local bars.

It’s been almost 40 years since Massachusetts banned ‘happy hour’ and bar owners we spoke with have mixed feelings about the proposal to bring it back, plus there are still a lot of steps that need to be taken before it’s made into law.

It’s five o’clock somewhere, except in Massachusetts. The Bay State currently has a law, that was put in place back in 1984, that prevents restaurants and bars from doing happy hour where they offer specials on alcoholic drinks. However, some legislators are hoping to change that.

State Senator Julian Cyr proposed the amendment, which would allow restaurants and bars to offer alcoholic drinks at a discounted price.

Some western Massachusetts bar owners have mixed feelings about the proposal.

“I think it’s good to get rid of some terrible legislation that should’ve never been there. The regulations in this state are really tough to follow sometimes,” said Bill Stetson, owner of the Rumbleseat Bar and Grill in Chicopee.

“It wasn’t something that I was excited about, to be honest with you,” added Joseph Sullivan, co-owner of Nathan Bill’s in Springfield.

Part of the concern is the competition this would lead to.

“We’re worried about a price war. Once everyone starts dropping prices and doing these ‘happy hour’ things, we have to compete and it’s tough to maintain profitability as it is,” Sullivan explained.

However, part of the excitement is that bars on state borders won’t lose business to neighboring states with ‘happy hours.’

“It’s going to help out bars and restaurants that compete with businesses in New York, for example, that don’t have a ‘happy hour’ law,” Stetson noted.

As part of this amendment, the decision would be left up to local municipalities. That means each city and town would have the option to vote for or against allowing happy hours and that leaves local bar owners feeling uneasy, for example if Springfield doesn’t allow it.

“Oh yeah, that will hurt us. That will hurt us for sure,” Sullivan added.

This was an amendment to the Senate’s spending package. It will now be considered by a conference committee to look at both the House and Senate versions of the bill. Once there’s a compromise, it would head back to the Senate and House for final approval and then to the governor’s desk.

This bill is expected to be discussed in this legislative session, which ends on July 31.

