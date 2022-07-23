Warwick campground cleaning up damage left from microburst

WARWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Cleanup continues after Thursday’s confimred microburst in eastern Franklin County, which resulted in the entire town of Warwick losing power. Following the storm, a campground is left to clean up trees and debris.

“It was really strong heading towards the house. I made it into the house. You couldn’t get the garage door open,” said Kim Smith, owner of Wagon Wheel Campground.

Smith described what happened Thursday afternoon when a microburst hit her campground. The property is now left with downed trees and debris. Her husband cleaned things up, so campers like Lisa Roselli from Long Island, NY can enjoy horseback riding.

“We just came for the weekend to go camping. It took us like nine hours to get there instead of four because of the weather,” Roselli noted.

Roselli and her husband then had to find a trail on which to go horseback riding.

“About a half hour to find something that looked like a trail and then we were jumping over stuff because that’s what we do anyway,” Roselli explained.

The reason why it took a half hour to find a trail was because of how the storm hit the campground.

“It was pretty windy heading this way and I never had a warning. We have limited cell service in here and so when I went in to turn the TV on and everything was out. The power went out the minute the wind hit,” Smith noted.

As far as how long the cleanup of the campground will take, Smith explained, “Yup, it takes a while. We’ll be here for a week or two at least.”

Immediately following the microburst, the entire town of Warwick was without power. National Grid told us that power in Warwick should be restored to all residents by 8 p.m. Friday.

