Western Mass. residents making the most out of blistering temperatures

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was another scorcher in western Massachusetts Saturday, but that did not keep everyone inside.

Western Mass News stopped by Forest Park in Springfield and Szot Park in Chicopee.

We saw people running, biking, enjoying the splash pads, and playing basketball. One Chicopee resident said that despite the hot temperatures, he is making the most out of his Saturday.

“Got all the kids out here playing ball, just trying to enjoy the heat, just trying to make something of it,” David Cruz of Chicopee told us. “Trying to stay cool, honestly, in the shade. It’s hot today.”

Cruz added that he has adjusted to the current heat wave by limiting his wardrobe to t-shirts and shorts and by drinking lots and lots of water.

