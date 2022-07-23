Advertisement

Western Mass. residents making the most out of blistering temperatures

It was another scorcher in western Massachusetts Saturday, but that did not keep everyone inside.
By Matt Sottile, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was another scorcher in western Massachusetts Saturday, but that did not keep everyone inside.

Western Mass News stopped by Forest Park in Springfield and Szot Park in Chicopee.

We saw people running, biking, enjoying the splash pads, and playing basketball. One Chicopee resident said that despite the hot temperatures, he is making the most out of his Saturday.

“Got all the kids out here playing ball, just trying to enjoy the heat, just trying to make something of it,” David Cruz of Chicopee told us. “Trying to stay cool, honestly, in the shade. It’s hot today.”

Cruz added that he has adjusted to the current heat wave by limiting his wardrobe to t-shirts and shorts and by drinking lots and lots of water.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Granny’s Place in Agawam just started selling homemade ice cream this year.
Local ice cream shops profit during summer scorcher
Comic Con was in Springfield at the MassMutual Center for the very first time after being...
MassMutual Center hosts first Springfield Comic Con
Lines wrapped around the building with people out in the heat for hours, some even taking to...
Getting Answers: Springfield Comic Con hits max. capacity
Lines wrapped around the building with people out in the heat for hours, some even taking to...
Getting Answers: Springfield Comic Con hits max. capacity