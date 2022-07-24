Advertisement

Celtic Music Festival comes to West Springfield

The festival featured traditional Irish music as well as dancing, a full bar, and lots of food.
By Matt Sottile and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In West Springfield, the Irish Cultural Center held a Celtic Music Festival Sunday afternoon.

Admission was free for all attendees.

The festival featured traditional Irish music as well as dancing, a full bar, and lots of food.

We spoke to co-chair of the event committee, Mary Ellen Lowney, who explained what it meant to her to be able to put on events like this.

“We’re happy to do this, it’s really nice to have something people can come and enjoy for free,” said Lowney.

The festivities began at noon and wrapped up around 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lamothe told Western Mass News, “I always asked God I wish to live to be 100. After that, he...
Springfield woman celebrates 100th birthday
Dress for Success hosted Saturday’s event at Curry Honda in Chicopee
Chicopee community donates used business clothes for a cause
he Six Day Heat Wave Ends With Severe Weather On Monday
The Six Day Heat Wave Ends With Severe Weather On Monday
Dress for Success hosted Saturday’s event at Curry Honda in Chicopee
Chicopee community donates used business clothes for a cause