Celtic Music Festival comes to West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In West Springfield, the Irish Cultural Center held a Celtic Music Festival Sunday afternoon.

Admission was free for all attendees.

The festival featured traditional Irish music as well as dancing, a full bar, and lots of food.

We spoke to co-chair of the event committee, Mary Ellen Lowney, who explained what it meant to her to be able to put on events like this.

“We’re happy to do this, it’s really nice to have something people can come and enjoy for free,” said Lowney.

The festivities began at noon and wrapped up around 6:00 p.m.

