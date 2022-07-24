Advertisement

Chicopee community donates used business clothes for a cause

Dress for Success hosted Saturday’s event at Curry Honda in Chicopee
By Matt Sottile and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, community members donated their gently used business clothes for a good cause!

Dress for Success of Western Massachusetts held a donation drive at Curry Honda in Chicopee beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Western Mass News stopped by the event and spoke to Cassandra Cir, sales manager for the organization, who explained why drives like this are important for women.

“Make sure they feel empowered and they feel good about themselves when they’re going out into the workforce, into those fields, to feel comfortable and confident in themselves,” said Cyr.

Cyr added they’ll be planning many more donation drives in the future, hopefully on a cooler day.

The event wrapped up around 2:00 p.m.

