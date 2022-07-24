Advertisement

Crews battle fire in Northampton

By Matt Sottile and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a fire on Chestnut Avenue Extension in Northampton at 5:16 p.m. on Saturday.

Northampon Deputy Fire Chief Steve Vanasse told Western Mass News there was a malfunction with a grill on the back deck of a home which then spread to the home itself.

People inside the house were able to get out themselves and no injuries were reported.

Vanasse added that the home suffered significant heat, water and smoke damage, making it unlivable for quite some time.

Northampton fire crews also recieved aid from South Deerfield, Hatfield, Easthampton, Hadley, and Williamsburg.

An investigation is pending.

