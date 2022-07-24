Police seeking owner of escaped goat in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Monson are seeking the owners of a goat that escaped from its home Sunday afternoon.

Police said that they found the female goat, which they nicknamed ‘Scape,’ in the area of Ayers Road.

If you or anyone you know is missing her, you are encouraged to call the Monson Police Department.

