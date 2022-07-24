The Six Day Heat Wave Ends With Severe Weather On Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Our 6 day heat wave likely end with a bang on Monday!

Highs again today topped out in the mid to upper 90s for most areas, Impressive! There is a chance for some showers and thunderstorms to move through the area later this evening and into the overnight hours. Some storms could be strong but likely not with downpours and gusty winds. The severe threat tonight though is low, with Storm Prediction Center putting Western Mass in a Slight or General risk... a 1 and 0 respectively on the scale.

Tomorrow there will be a greater severe risk, with storms moving through in the morning hours and into the afternoon. There will be gusty winds, and downpours likely, mainly coming in lines. So for the middle part of the day, we could see some breaks of sun, before another line comes through. Temps will cool slightly tomorrow, getting into the upper 80s. If we get enough sun, the storms can really become nasty with all threats, including a low risk for an isolated tornado. SPC has the area in a level 2 out of 5 for severe weather risk.

Beyond Monday, we look to moderate closer to normal, into the mid 80′s Tuesday through Friday. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be dry, with lots of sunshine, and less humid! The next chance for showers and storms comes Thursday. Beyond that, we go into a dry spell for the rest of the week and into the weekend. temps will slowly start creeping back up to where we could see 90′s once again into the beginning of next week.

