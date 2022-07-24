Advertisement

Springfield woman celebrates 100th birthday

By Matt Sottile and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It was an exciting Sunday in Springfield, where one woman celebrated her 100th birthday.

Pauline Lamothe celebrated the big milestone surrounded by friends, family, and members of the Springfield community.

Western Mass News stopped by and spoke with the birthday girl, who said she feels good reaching this point in her life.

Lamothe told Western Mass News, “I always asked God I wish to live to be 100. After that, he can take me anytime.”

Lamothe added, while she thought she might not see this big day, she was happy to be spending it with her loved ones.

