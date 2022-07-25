3 injured in crash involving dump truck in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people have been injured in an afternoon crash in Chicopee.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that a dump truck was travelling up the I-90 ramp at the I-291 exit in Chicopee Monday afternoon when it crossed over the raised median and into oncoming traffic.

Several vehicles were involved in the crash and three people were injured. Mass. State Police did not have any information as to the severity of those injuries.

As of 2:30 p.m., traffic was backed up on the westbound side of the Pike to Exit 54 in Ludlow.

The crash remains under investigation.

