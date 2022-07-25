Advertisement

3 injured in crash involving dump truck in Chicopee

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people have been injured in an afternoon crash in Chicopee.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that a dump truck was travelling up the I-90 ramp at the I-291 exit in Chicopee Monday afternoon when it crossed over the raised median and into oncoming traffic.

Several vehicles were involved in the crash and three people were injured. Mass. State Police did not have any information as to the severity of those injuries.

As of 2:30 p.m., traffic was backed up on the westbound side of the Pike to Exit 54 in Ludlow.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fans gathered for Springfield Comic Con on July 23, 2022
Organizers address issues at Springfield Comic Con event
An electron microscopic image of monkeypox
Getting Answers: monkeypox declared public health emergency
Bam-Bam was found tied to a utility pole near Park Hill Road in Northampton
Northampton officials looking for abandoned dog’s owner
Lake water ripples
Child hospitalized after being found unresponsive at Pittsfield lake