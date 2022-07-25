Chicopee’s mayor explains new speed tables along Front Street

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A social media post in a local Chicopee forum caught our attention. People are raising questions over the installation of speed tables along Front Street.

“We’re piloting this program, so this is the first installation. We’re going to have four speed tables installed on Front Street. They are going to be heavily marked and the goal is to slow people down,” said Chicopee Mayor John Vieau.

If you have driven along Front Street in Chicopee recently, you may have noticed the installation of new speed tables. Vieau told Western Mass News that it is one area in the city where he has received many complaints about people driving too fast.

“One of our target areas has been Front Street frankly because it has three schools, it has a library, and also city hall, so with all of that potential pedestrian traffic and the concerns about safety and speeding, speed tables were the alternative that we came up with,” Vieau explained.

Some people reached out to our newsroom wondering if the speed tables will be installed in other areas of the city. Vieau said, “We’re going to pilot this first and see how it works out and consider other locations in the city if it’s successful.”

We wanted to know how these new speed tables will affect plowing the streets during the winter. Chicopee Department of Public Works told us in a statement, in part:

“There will be signs installed to alert plow drivers that the speed tables are there…The speed tables are plowable and the drivers will lift their blades to be able to plow the road.”

Vieau added that the speed tables will have minimal impact on first responders traveling through the area. He also shared this message to the public.

“I think people need to be patient and let this project come to completion first. These tables, right now, have just been installed and signage will go up,” Vieau noted.

Vieau told us that two of the four speed tables on Front Street have been installed and he expects the next two to be installed shortly.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.