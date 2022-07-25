Advertisement

Child hospitalized after being found unresponsive at Pittsfield lake

Lake water ripples
Lake water ripples(MGN Online / pxhere)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A child has been hospitalized after being found unresponsive in a Berkshire County lake.

Pittsfield Police Lt. John Soules said that emergency crews were called to the Burbank Park public beach area of Onota Lake just before 5 p.m. Sunday for an unresponsive child that was found in the water.

People on-scene began providing CPR and those crews took over when they arrived on-scene.

Soules said that the eight-year-old child was first taken to Berkshire Medical Center, then transferred to Baystate Medical Center where the child was last listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Murphy at Pittsfield Police at (413) 448-9700 ext. 582, the Pittsfield Police detective bureau tipline at (413) 448-9706, or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to TIP411 (847411) and in the message, type PITTIP and your tip.

