Crews battle fire on Forest Park Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to a fire in Springfield Monday morning.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the fire was reported in a first floor hallway at a building on Forest Park Avenue.

No one was injured.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is now investigating the cause.

