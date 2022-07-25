Crews battle fire on Forest Park Avenue in Springfield
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to a fire in Springfield Monday morning.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, the fire was reported in a first floor hallway at a building on Forest Park Avenue.
No one was injured.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is now investigating the cause.
