Crews battle fire on Forest Park Avenue in Springfield

Emergency crews were called to a fire in Springfield on July 25, 2022
Emergency crews were called to a fire in Springfield on July 25, 2022(Springfield Fire Dept.)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to a fire in Springfield Monday morning.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the fire was reported in a first floor hallway at a building on Forest Park Avenue.

No one was injured.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is now investigating the cause.

