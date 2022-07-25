East Longmeadow emergency crews respond to mercury spill on Pinehurst Drive
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow’s fire department responded to a mercury spill on Pinehurst Drive Monday.
Officials told us that they first received reports of the spill around 10 a.m. Monday morning.
Chief Morrissette said that no more than a tablespoon of mercury spilled out of an old barometer.
DEP, MEMA, and the state’s hazmat team were all on scene assisting.
