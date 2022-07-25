Advertisement

East Longmeadow emergency crews respond to mercury spill on Pinehurst Drive

DEP, MEMA, and the state’s hazmat team were all on scene assisting.
By Robin Kimble, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow’s fire department responded to a mercury spill on Pinehurst Drive Monday.

Officials told us that they first received reports of the spill around 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Chief Morrissette said that no more than a tablespoon of mercury spilled out of an old barometer.

DEP, MEMA, and the state’s hazmat team were all on scene assisting.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Hoophall Hangouts, Big E tickets, and golf tournament
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Springfield Police arrest suspect in 2021 deadly shooting
You may have noticed gas prices are going down, some even reaching under four dollars a gallon,...
Getting Answers: AAA explains varying gas prices
This photo shows a Greenfield, MA police cruiser
Greenfield shooting incident leads to high-speed chase