Exclusive: Springfield couple on edge after catching man recording inside home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A couple in Springfield is on edge after noticing a man using his phone to record inside their house.

Police said that they do not believe this is a peeping tom situation, but it could still be dangerous.

The couple spoke exclusively to Western Mass News, but wanted to remain anonymous and off camera for their safety. They told us that they are worried the person could come back, and maybe do something worse.

It started when the couple was alarmed by their dog barking at the door late one night.

“We were in our room and the dog started barking,” the wife told us. “When my husband checked the cameras, he realized that there was someone at the window recording.”

The couple provided us with the video from their security camera. You can clearly see a man holding what looks like a phone, pointing it into their bedroom window.

They said that they called the police right away and told them what they saw.

“They couldn’t do anything if they didn’t see him here when they arrived,” the wife said.

The Springfield Police Department told Western Mass News that although this situation is frightening, they do not believe it is a peeping tom situation.

“It’s obviously very concerning to have someone on your property that late at night,” said Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh. “Our officers who looked into this initially believe it’s of most concern that potentially, it’s someone looking to break into their home.”

Police said there were reports of some suspicious activity in the neighborhood before this situation, but that they have placed officers in the area since.

“We haven’t seen any similar activity in the past week or so, so hopefully that problem has moved on,” Walsh told us.

However, the Springfield couple is still very concerned, especially since they have four children at home and they do not want to have to confront this stranger themselves.

“We don’t dare confront this person because we don’t know if they’re armed or if they are dangerous,” the wife said.

“That’s my fear,” her husband added. “That I go to check it out and I’m shot, and the police come and I’m dead.”

Police said that if you see anything suspicious in your neighborhood, report it immediately.

